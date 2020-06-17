HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — On Jun. 17, the Howard County Sheriff Office released a statement about an arrest made for Illegal Voting.

The investigation, which started on Mar. 3, led investigators to 46-year-old Isabel Calderon.

Ranger Todd Reed, who took over the investigation and asked for the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff's Office for the investigation.

During the investigation, Reed learned that Howard County was contacted by the Secretary of State Elections Division in reference to duplicate ballots being made by Isabel Calderon.

Howard County reported that Calderon voted in the early voting for the primary election and again in the 2020 primary election.

After a conducted interview by Reed and a confession, Calderon will be charged with Illegal Voting.