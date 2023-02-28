Big Spring police make arrest in shots fired investigation

Rigoberto Vasquez, 27, was arrested for evading arrest detention, felon in possession of a firearm and deadly conduct.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shots fired call on Tuesday.

According to BSPD, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Donley Street.

One officer who was in the area when the call came in saw a Hispanic man running into a residence in the 900 block of E. 15th Street.

The officer yelled at the man to stop, but he refused and made it inside the home.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez, eventually came out of the back door and was arrested.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vasquez was involved in the shooting on Donley Street.

Two search warrant affidavits were presented to a magistrate, who issued the warrants to search a vehicle on scene and the home Vasquez ran inside.

A gun and holster were found during the searches.

Vasquez is charged with evading arrest detention, felon in possession of a firearm and deadly conduct.

At last update, no victims had come forward providing any information.

This is an ongoing investigation.