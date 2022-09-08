Big Spring police make arrest in deadly shooting

John Paul Ramirez, 46, has been charged with the murder of 63-year-old Kenneth Lee Murphy.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to BSPD, around 12:10 p.m., officers and Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for a gunshot victim in the 700 block of N. Scurry.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 63-year-old Kenneth Lee Murphy, with a gunshot wound. An officer briefly spoke with Murphy just before he stopped breathing.

EMS personnel gave Murphy CPR before he was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and investigated the shooting. They determined that after an encounter with Murphy, 46-year-old John Paul Ramirez shot him.

Murphy was later pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with Murder.