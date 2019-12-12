BIG SPRING, Texas — Wednesday, Big Spring Police found a dead body in a home on San Jacinto St. with a gunshot wound.

The BS Police Department identified him as Chandon Dakota Davlin, 29.

BS Emergency Medical Services were called but Davlin had already succumbed to his injuries.

His next of kin have been notified.

BSPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this as a murder but did not list any suspects.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online.

Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

RELATED STORIES:

Court weighs whether Boston Marathon bomber got a fair trial

Bill Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction

White House 'working' on official visit between Trump and Russian Foreign Minister