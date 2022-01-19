Big Spring Police arrests three people involved in aggravated assault incident

All three people involved were charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Three people were arrested in Big Spring for their involvement in a aggravated assault incident on January 8.

Brittney Hilger, Jennifer Yanez and Antonio Pena were all charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Yanez also has with a Non Attendance warrant, Failure to appear warrant and Theft of property of $750 warrant. Pena also had a firearm at the time of his arrest and was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

The initial investigation revealed that at 3:00 a.m. on January 8, Big Spring Police officers were called to the 500 block of N. Birdwell in an attempt to locate shots being fired at a vehicle.

The subjects that were being shot at told BSPD that a Black Chevrolet Camaro and small White passenger car were shooting at their Red Dodge Charger.

The Charger wrecked into a concrete pillar in the 500 block of North Birdwell while being shot at. No one in the Charger was hit by any bullets, but all of them sustained minor injuries and were sent to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

After the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, detectives were able to found out that the altercation started at FM 700 and South Gregg St. when the suspect in the white passenger broke the front windshield of the Red Dodge Charger. This led to the Red Dodge Charger leaving the scene and soon after, being followed by the White passenger car. The Black Camaro joined in and both began to fire shots at the Charger until it crashed into a concrete pillar.

The investigation also revealed that the passengers of the White passenger car were 27-year-old Brittney Jo Hilger, and 34-year-old Jennifer Yanez. The driver of the Black Camaro was identified as 18-year-old Antonio Pena.