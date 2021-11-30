Big Spring police make arrest after suspect hides under house

Henson was charged with criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and two counts of evading arrest.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A Big Spring man is in jail after police say he attempted to hide from authorities in a crawl space under a house.

An officer was in the 1000 block of Wood when they recognized Austin Michael Henson, 23. Henson had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

The officer attempted to detain Henson, but Henson ran towards a residence evading the police officer.

Police say Henson hid in the crawl space under the house.

Officers were able to extract Henson from his hiding space and was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of evading arrest or detention.

Police issued an search warrant and found over 10 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm on Henson. They also charged him with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.