Andrews Police Department arrests man for aggravated robbery

ANDREWS, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated robbery in Andrews Monday after he fired a gun while stealing from a business he previously worked for.

According to the Andrews Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call in the 200 Block of SW 1st Street around 7 p.m. Monday. When they arrived to the scene, the victim told them 28-year-old Alex Carruth, a former employee of the business, fired two gun shots at him and took money and a welding machine from the business.

After investigating, officers found shell casings on the shop floor. They also found video evidence that showed Carruth with the gun and the exchange of the welder and money.

Officers later located Carruth and arrested him on a warrant for aggravated robbery.