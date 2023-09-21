A 33-year-old California man arrested for felony evading and for stealing a vehicle

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that they have charged a 33-year-old California man, Daniel Felipe Martinez, for felony evading and stealing a vehicle.
According to the Facebook post, Martinez led law enforcement in a high speed chase that started in Marfa, TX. on Highway 90 into Van Horn, TX.
Martinez was finally stopped and apprehended a half block from Van Horn High School Wednesday morning, Culberson County Sheriff's Office said.
Both charges are a $10,000 bond each.
NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.