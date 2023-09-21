x
Crime

A 33-year-old California man arrested for felony evading and for stealing a vehicle

Daniel Felipe Martinez led law enforcement in a high speed chase that started in Marfa, TX. and ended in Van Horn, TX.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Culberson County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that they have charged a 33-year-old California man, Daniel Felipe Martinez, for felony evading and stealing a vehicle.

According to the Facebook post, Martinez led law enforcement in a high speed chase that started in Marfa, TX. on Highway 90 into Van Horn, TX.

Martinez was finally stopped and apprehended a half block from Van Horn High School Wednesday morning, Culberson County Sheriff's Office said.

Both charges are a $10,000 bond each.

NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.

