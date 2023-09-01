Sixty-year-old West Texan sentenced to 15 years in prison for child porn

On Monday, a federal court sentenced 60-year-old Elroy Wilkerson from Monahans to 15 years in prison for producing and possessing child porn.

Wilkerson was arrested back on Nov. 17, 2022 after allegedly taking nude photos of a minor in his Monahans home.

Ward County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for Wilkerson's home and seized six cellphones for forensic analysis.

Homeland Security Investigation Midland provided assistance and confirmed the findings of 36 images of child pornography of the child victim as well as two videos in which the child victim is seen nude.

“This 15-year federal prison sentence sends a clear message that those who exploit and prey on our children for sexual gratification will face severe consequences,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said in a press release. “I commend the jury for their dedication to justice and decision to find this defendant guilty on both charges. I also recognize and appreciate the successful investigative efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners.”

Wilkerson was found guilty in a jury trial in April on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.