West of the Pecos Rodeo kicks off once again

The rodeo has been going on since 1883 and is viewed as a yearly tradition in Pecos.

PECOS, Texas — The West of the Pecos Rodeo began Wednesday, kicking off a yearly tradition that has been happening since 1883.

Before Wednesday's performance, a parade was held up and down the streets of Pecos, as fans lined the streets to see all of their favorite floats.

But the other name the rodeo goes by — The World's First Rodeo — isn't hyperbole.

It is, quite literally, the first rodeo in the world, getting it's start during a time when "the law west of the Pecos" still ruled.

“It all started here in 1883, on July 4, at the hands of different ranches within the area," said Brenda McKinney, a director on the rodeo committee. "They were bragging on who was the best hand that could either break a bronco, or rope a cow or whatever the case may be. So they decided to get together and have a competition to see who really owned those bragging rights”

Since then, the rodeo has attracted the best of the best. McKinney said the best cowboys and cowgirls make their way down to Pecos to get a crack at competing in the historic rodeo.

Bradlee Miller is a competitor in the rodeo, taking part as a bronco rider. For him, it's an event he looks forward to every year.

“The Pecos rodeo is an event that we look forward to all year long," said Miller. "We go to anywhere between 100 and 125 rodeos per year. So this is one of those stops. It’s one you want to make sure that you come by, because there’s a lot of money to be won, the stock is great, it’s something we look forward too.”

The West of the Pecos is Rodeo is generational. People grow up bringing their kids to the competition, who in turn bring their kids to the show.

But, it's not just the fans in the seats.

Some of the competitors have rodeos in their DNA.

“My dad competed at this rodeo and now I get to," said Miller. "I plan on my kids doing so if they decide to rodeo. I imagine they’ll be here too. This rodeo has been in my family for generations and generations to come.”

But behind all the bulls, and roping, and cowboys, the West of the Pecos Rodeo is something that is woven into the very fabric of the town's history.

"It's that tradition, it's that long tradition that it has been here," said McKinney. "What makes it so exciting is that so many events are planned around the rodeo time. Class reunions are planned around rodeo time because everybody knows that, even people who were born and raised here may not live here anymore, this is the time of year they come back to Pecos."