Midland neighbors rise above hate despite different beliefs

MIDLAND, Texas — 2020 is a year that has been filled with a global pandemic, racial protests, oil going negative for the first time in history, murder hornets and to top it all off, throw a presidential election in there.

You could say tensions are high in the country and people seem to be more polarized than ever.

In Midland, two houses on Wadley have that polarization on full display.

Two houses dislaying two very different ideologies.

“When Geroge Floyd happened and Tye Anders happened here locally, we thought hey, we do live on a busy street and we thought hey let’s make a statement,” Sarah and Scott Suydam said.

And make a statement they did-their house now displays a large "BLM" in yellow.

Shortly after making that statement, their neighbor made one, too.

“Well when my neighbors put up black lives matter, in support of them, I thought hey it’s equally fair to put up all lives matter,” Bobby Sanchez said.

You might have already guessed it, Sanchez and the Suydams do not agree on everything.

“Just cause I support Trump doesn’t mean I’m a racist,” Sanchez said.

"We believe in social justice," Sarah said.

Even so, the neighbors find a way to meet in the middle to agree on one thing.

“If you and I maybe have a difference of opinion that doesn’t all the sudden mean we’re enemies," Scott said. "We can have different opinions and still be friends. We’re all human, we are all trying to get through this life the best we can.”

“You can’t expect everyone to agree on everything, that’s the beauty of being an American, we are all Americans," Sanchez said. "It’s about unity and that is what matters.”

It seems the biggest statement these two neighbors are making is one you do not see on display.

No matter the differences, love thy neighbor.

“The Bible says so," Sarah said.

"Amen, Jesus tells us to do it," Sanchez said.

"It's morally right no matter what your religion is," Sarah said.

That's a message we can all get behind.

Both neighbors tell us they have each gotten dozens of letters supporting their display.

While they have had a few people hate on their messages, overall, people have been respectful and civil.