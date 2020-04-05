TEXAS, USA — Is it time to renew your vehicle?

If so, you are eligible to have your registration waived.

This waiver comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced a state of emergency in March.

In an effort to keep large crowds from gathering, the governor made the decision to waive the registration of vehicles until he felt it was safe for the process of registration to take place.

However, once the announcement is made by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles about the lifting of the waiver, drivers will have 60 days to get their vehicles inspected and complete the registration process.

