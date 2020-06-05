ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Community Development Department will receive two grants to help develop the city but wants input from the residence.

With the many things that the grant money can go towards, the city wants to first identify the needs of the community, with the development of five-year goals and strategies for addressing those needs.

The City of Odessa is also asking for the residence to complete an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing within the community.

The grants that are being used to help with the continued development of the city are the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME), which are annual grants received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The city is asking for the residence to fill out a survey if they want to voice their opinion on where they think the funds should be allocated.

If you are interested in taking the survey and/or letting the city know of additional needs for low income or moderate-income residents, click here.