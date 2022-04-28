Community raising awareness of sexual assault with art event

Artists will be presenting their works at Cactus House in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas, Odessa Arts and Cactus House are partnering for "Art Against Assault", a community art exhibit Friday night.

From 7 to 9 p.m., community artists will have art on display for people to browse at Cactus House, located on 114 E. 29th.

This is the Crisis Center's second annual exhibit and will feature all kinds of art including sculptures, paintings, poetry and more.

These organizations hope these pieces will promote consent, create conversation and demand change surrounding sexual assault. This event is also to raise awareness and support survivors.