MIDLAND, Texas — Across Texas barbershops, nail and hair salons are set to reopen on Friday with restrictions.

This after Governor Greg Abbott laid out the latest phase to reopen Texas.

Businesses are asked to operate at 25% capacity while keeping social distancing and sanitizing guidelines in place.

On April 6 Newswest 9 met with different business owners to get an idea of what to expect as these businesses reopen.

Here's what you should keep in mind, as businesses practice safety first and business second.

Book an appointment, many businesses are limiting or not accepting walk-ins.

Bring a mask. If you don't have one, they may have one for you, but if not they may not let you in.

Practice social distancing inside. Don't put owners in an awkward place of having to remind you of their rules.

Be prepared to wait for extra sanitizing measures to take place.

Be aware that if you don't follow the rules of a business they have the right to ask you to leave.

RELATED: Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

RELATED: Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail salons can open on Friday, May 8; gyms can open on May 18 with restrictions