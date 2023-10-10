Pj's Coffee is now a part of 'Little Free Library'

The "Little Free Library" is an incentive to get you or your kids to read.

MONAHANS, Texas — If you live in Monahans, TX., here is an incentive to get you or your kids to read.

Pj's Coffee is now part of "Little Free Library".

It works by you taking a book or sharing a book.

It's part of an honor system.

The Little Library comes in all shapes and sizes with the hopes to build friendships with the community and baristas.

The more people that visit the library, the more books that are circulated.

"The idea [for] the 'Little Free Library' came about [when] I saw it on social media," Little Free Library Franchise Owner Fisher Boone said. "[I thought] that would be a great idea for our community to incorporate literacy, increase literacy rates in Monahans and just bring something for the community to be able to do."