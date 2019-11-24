ODESSA, Texas — Panda Express and Coca Cola is helping family and friends bring in an adoring holiday season by helping babies and children treated at the Medical Center Health System.

Every day Panda Express visitors and associates show support for the NICU and Pediatric Units by rounding up their purchases at the register at the West Texas locations.

However, from now until Dec. 28, guests can take part in the Get a Coke & Give a Good Cheer Initiative.

For every Coca-Cola beverage purchased, Panda Express will give the gift of holiday cheer by donating up to $250,000 to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The inspiration of hope and joy is given to families in the Permian Basin with the show of support of Panda Express and Coca Cola helping to make a difference in the lives of children.