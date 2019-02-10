ODESSA, Texas — At a non-target Salvation Army shelter like the one off the 800 block of 11th street in Odessa, Lt. Juan Gomez says anyone is welcome as long as there's space.

"When it comes to staying the night, everyone of our beds in the men's dorm is full and we have a waiting list," said Gomez.

Gomez has been in charge of the foundation's Ector County operations since early 2018.

"When somebody comes to our shelter we want to be able to say yes," said Gomez.

With that mentality, Gomez set out on a remodeling project that would increase the amount of people they can take in by about 20 people.

However, the project has seen unexpected complications with the city's fire code leading to costs that have stalled work.

"Upon inspections that we found out that we need to install a sprinkler system, a different type of fire alarm system than we have currently in our shelter," said Gomez.

Inspections also revealed the facility needs a new ventilation system for the kitchen that serves up to 80 meals on any given night.

The two projects are likely to total about $85,000.

"So our building is complete, but incomplete we can't fix the insulation or the ceiling tiles until we meet that need for the sprinkler system," said Gomez

The shelter is now using fans to keep cool due to mounting A/C costs.

Throughout all this the shelter remains operational.

"As we understand it right now we can occupy the shelter as it was prior to our our remodel," said Gomez

Now the foundation that is quick to help the communities it serves needs some help of its own.

Gomez says private donations, corporate donations and foundation donations are welcome, but licensed labor could also be extremely helpful.

"Another option is if there's somebody out there that can do the work, a licensed contractor that says 'Hey my company can do the work at cost or at a much cheaper rate or even knock this out for you' that would go a long way," said Gomez.

With winter around the corner, the clock is ticking for those who will be in need.

"Yeah we do see there's going to be an increase and we do expect to have to say no," said Gomez.