ODESSA, Texas — Following the Odessa shooting, one local barbershop has stepped up to provide free haircuts to local responders.

Sunday, Sept. 22, Legacy Barber Studio in Odessa is offering free haircuts to all first responders.

The studio reached out on Facebook to invite firefighters, EMT's, police, doctors, nurses, and dispatchers.

"We want to give back to our local heroes for all your sacrifice provided 24 hrs/365 days a year," the shop wrote.

Haircuts will be available from 12 to 5 p.m.

