Local author participates in Back To School Reading series

Rosie Talley, author of "Linus the Troll", read to children at the Little Gym Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Little Gym is holding a Back to School Reading series event this August.

As part of the series, they held a special event for the public on Monday.

Local author Rosie Talley stopped by and read her book "Linus the Troll" to children age three to five.

For Talley, reading to children at a young age is crucial to their development.

"It's important to get involved with kids because it really encourages their love of reading and they are exposed to stories. This is kind of just a cool little experience for them and I really hope it inspires the children to read a little bit more," Talley said.

Talley will also be reading to children on August 17 at the Ector County Library.