ODESSA, Texas — HEB is teaming up with Odessa Family YMCA to help with providing aid for the essential workers through the pandemic.

The grocery chain is donating $15,000 to help with the operations of the 24-hour Essential Worker Childcare Program at the Joe Pinner Learning Center.

However, employees of HEB who enroll in the program will also receive a discount.

Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA, expresses her gratitude for the donation from HEB.

“We are very thankful for this donation from HEB. With this gift, we are going to be able to give back to those who are fighting this pandemic on the front line. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices.”