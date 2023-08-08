Girl Scouts donate cookies to Senior Life Midland

“We're just grateful that we're thought of, our seniors are thought of, and our Girl Scouts wanted to do something special today.”

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Girl Scouts’ slogan is "do a good turn daily,” and that's what happened Tuesday at Senior Life Midland.

Girl Scout cookies were dropped off by a local chapter to support the senior citizens.

This is a partnership that has been going on for many years. Senior Life said this usually happens about twice a year.

“This is a great treat that a lot of our homebound seniors don't get to have on a regular basis," said Senior Life Midland Development Director Tracy Renton. "Many of them, as I said, are homebound and don't have access to wonderful fundraisers like the Girl Scout cookies, so we're just grateful that we're thought of, our seniors are thought of, and our Girl Scouts wanted to do something special today.”

The seniors are especially lucky to get the cookies, as Girl Scout cookie season runs from January to April.