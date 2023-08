Texas Department of Transportation and three others departments are teaming up to put on a free car seat inspection event on Aug. 22.

ODESSA, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Fire Marshal's Office, will be teaming up with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension to conduct free car seat inspections.

They'll be at Fire Station 6 on Penbrook St. on Aug. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.