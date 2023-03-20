Black Cultural Council of Odessa hosts workshop for hair health

Even was co-sponsored by Roh Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held the Art of African American Hair Workshop to show Black women how to keep their hair looking it's best while keeping it as healthy as can be.

It was also co-sponsored by the Roh Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Andrea Holmes was the guest speaker at the event. A hairstylist of twelve years, Holmes has spent the last five years in Odessa.

She brought along with her three models, two being her twin daughters alongside a variety of products she uses in her hair salon.

She also taught the ladies in attendance how to take care of their hair in the Permian Basin climate.

“We’re just trying to educate the ladies on the texture of their hair, how to maintain it and how to take care of their hair in a dry climate because we do live in more of a desert climate," Holmes said. "How to maintain their textures. how to maintain their coils and their curls. Also how to take care of it, how to protect it, talking a little bit about breakage and just some things that most ladies may not know about.”

Mari Willis is a member of Roh Iota Omega Chapter. She and other members of the sorority provided the refreshments for the event and helped spread the word to get people to show up.

It is a part of Ro Iota Omega's motto to help the community whenever they can.

“We look for opportunities to partner with businesses and organizations because our motto is service to all mankind. So we pride ourselves on being very active in our community, working with all groups and anyone that needs help," Willis said. "We’re happy to oblige them and just be a part we love partnering with our community because that helps us to be of service to a great community.”

Of course, the hair can be an important first impression when meeting someone else.

All the more reason to keep it healthy and looking good.

“The hair is your crown, that's the first thing people see when they see you," Holmes said. "So when they see healthy hair, luxurious hair, it draws people attentions to you too, they wanna know who did your hair, how do you style it that way, it’s just very important, hair care is very important to the ladies, for sure.”