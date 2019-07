ODESSA, Texas — Cars and Coffee Permian Basin is a group that holds monthly shows featuring a variety of cool vehicles.

Attendees can bring out their vehicles, from hot rods to super cars, and enjoy conversations with fellow car enthusiasts.

Coffee and donuts will be available for those who attend.

The July 13 meeting will take place at Mission Dorado Baptist Church and will run from 8 to 10 a.m.

For more information you can visit the Cars & Coffee Permian Basin Facebook Page.