ODESSA, Texas — Calling all pre-school art lovers, story lovers, and those intrigued by the beauty that makes art what it is.

Art Tales, an event that brings beautiful stories to pre-schoolers and showcases the art in them, will be held at Ellen Noel Art Museum.

On Jan. 22, A Life Made by Hand, a story by Ruth Asawa, will be read at this artful event for those who love art.

So bring your young art lovers to Ellen Noel Art Museum for a story filled art moment at 10 a.m.