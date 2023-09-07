A major crash in Odessa causes both drivers to be hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash between 42nd Street and Dawn Avenue.
OPD's investigation revealed that 22-year-old James Foreman, driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling east on 42nd Street. John Williams, 54, driving a black Nissan Skyline, was going west on 42nd Street and attempted to turn left onto Dawn Avenue.
Then, both vehicles collided in the intersection.
OPD arrived at approximately 11:23 p.m., responding to the crash.
Odessa Police said Foreman and Williams had to be transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPD confirmed that no other injuries were reported.
The investigation is on-going and NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.