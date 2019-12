ODESSA, Texas — The 3rd Annual OPD Chief's 3-on-3 Youth Basketball Tournament takes place on Friday, December 27 at Crockett Middle School.

There will be two age groups/competition brackets. The groups include 11-14-year-olds & 15-18-year-olds.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m.