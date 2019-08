ODESSA, Texas — Hang gliders from around the nation are gathering in Big Spring until August 17.

For West Texas residents, the window will open for hang gliders to take at from McMahon-Wrinkle Airport in Big Spring at 12:30 p.m. and lasts all day.

The event is intended for experienced hang gliders, and sign-up has already ended. More information on the event can be found at the official website.