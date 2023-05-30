West Texas hosts some of the highest UV indices in the U.S.

Protecting your skin from the sun is critical during west Texas summers.

ODESSA, Texas — Summer is right around the corner and that has a lot of people concerned about the dangers of hot temps, including heat stroke, exhaustion, and dehydration. However, one of the dangers that isn't as immediate, but still just as important, is the threat that the sun poses on our skin.

Going outside for extended periods of time can often lead to sunburn, and over time, this can eventually result in skin cancer. In fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology , about 9,500 new people are diagnosed with skin cancer every single day in the United States. About 1 in 5 people in the U.S. will develop skin cancer at some point in their lives making this the most common variety of cancer.

And the threat of skin cancer, or other sun induced issues, is especially high here in the Permian Basin. This is because we are positioned at a pretty low latitude where the sun beats down on us from more of a direct angle compared to areas further north.

Due to our dry climate, we also lack cloud cover which acts as a shield against the sun's harmful rays. We're also at a relatively high altitude -- about 2800 feet above mean sea level -- which can have an effect since there's less atmosphere above us for protection.

All these factors contribute to us having one of the highest average UV indices in the country. This is why its especially important to pay attention to what the heat index is when you plan on going outside.