Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry provides annual Thanksgiving meal

With help from the community, the kitchen served around 35 turkeys.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served up an early Thanksgiving feast for the community Monday.

They spent all weekend preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meal, with some help from Down South Seafood, who donated their frozen turkeys.

Around 35 turkeys went into the bellies of west Texans.

"Right now, we're getting back to normalcy,” Soup Kitchen Ministry Founder Nancy Ivy said. “It's a wonderful feeling, we're having our Thanksgiving lunch that we didn't have last year. We serve over 400 to 500 people, maybe 600, it all depends on the crowd. We serve my dad's homemade stuffing."

Ivy said the soup kitchen is happy to serve everyone in the community, rich or poor.