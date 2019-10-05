ODESSA, Texas — After a tough couple of weeks for Odessa restaurants, health inspectors had a little easier time for the week of April 15 through April 19.



There were only two low performers in Odessa this week, much less than the previous two weeks. And there was also a top performer in both Midland and Odessa.



Sonic Drive-in at 2313 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Hot hold not keeping food warm enough

- Ware wash sink had dirty dishes, utensils in sanitizer water

- Reach-in cooler not keeping food cool enough

- Ventilation hood systems, filters need cleaning

- Some food in cooler not covered

- Not all employees had food handler cards



This resulted in the health inspector giving Sonic an 84 on their inspection.



Saltgrass Steak House at 7240 E. Hwy. 191 in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Dirty napkins found in microwave ovens

- Reach-in freezer was broken with food inside

- Bartender using metal mixing glass as an ice scoop

- Many sinks in back area were blocked

- Back door to refuse area not self-closing

- Emergency exit’s door sweep needs replacing

- Tea dispensers uncovered

- Container of croutons uncovered

- Employee touching iceberg lettuce with bare hands



This resulted in the health inspector giving Saltgrass an 82 on their inspection.

As we mentioned, there were a couple of restaurants with perfect scores for the week.



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performer:

- Chaotic Wings, Pizza & More (2821 Andrews Hwy.)

Here’s a look at Midland’s top performer:

- La Condesa Mexican Restaurant (310 S. Terrell St.)