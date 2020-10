If you are wanting something fun and creative to do, then having a family day at the Rays of Hope Midland, may be the fun you are looking for.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are wanting something fun and creative to do, then having a family day at the Rays of Hope Midland, may be the fun you are looking for.

This free event will have various activities for the children as well as a time for them to learn music therapy.

The Creative Wednesday event will be on Oct. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.