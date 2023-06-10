Former Midland City Councilman opposes listing the dunes sagebrush lizard as endangered

U.S. Senator Kevin Sparks wrote a letter to the director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife on why he opposes listing the lizard as endangered.

MIDLAND, Texas — Former Midland City Councilman Kevin Sparks, now turned U.S. Senator, is showing his opposition to the dunes sagebrush lizard being listed as endangered.

Senator Sparks wrote a letter to the director of US Fish and Wildlife.

The letter said: "While we acknowledge the importance of species conservation, we believe it's imperative that your agency consider the far-reaching implication of this listing, on sectors of the oil and gas industry, which contributes to both Texas U.S. economies."

The letter also said there's no reliable evidence that proves drilling influences the change in climate conditions in the Permian Basin, and that much evidence proves the opposite.