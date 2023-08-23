An 'arresting' stay: You can stay in a historic Texas jail at a newly converted Airbnb

The "Clink on the Creek" in Belton, TX offers guests a chance to stay in a real historic Texas jail.

BELTON, Texas — A new Airbnb in Central Texas is offering its guests a unique stay, with free wifi and a great view. The only catch? That view can be seen through jail bars.

The "Clink on the Creek", a new Airbnb listed in Belton, TX, began life as exactly what the name implies, a jail. The historic Early Bell County Jail to be exact.

Built in the late 1800s, the jail has a long history.

Now, thanks to a local family, the historic building is once again booking new arrivals, only this time as guests.

Just like any other move to a new place, transition calls for discovery. It took the Clancy family, friends and a metal detector just days to find a timeless window of history. The original jail bar windows were found and are now left on display.

"When I opened it up and I saw the very first bar, it did feel special," Sean Clancy explained. "Looking at these four windows that we opened up to show they were put in the walls 150 years ago, it just adds a cool look."

"It's really cool to be able to live in a place that has so much history," Maile Clancy said. "As you experience things in here you'll notice the quirks. Like the windows aren't quite right, or the floors are bowed, but that adds to the character of what makes this property so unique."

Listed at almost 2,500 square feet, the Clink on the Creek is home to three bedrooms with one king bed, one queen and two sets of bunk beds. The Airbnb also has direct access to Nolan Creek, located directly behind the building, and a "backyard oasis" right on the creek.

The 150-year-old building is lined with limestone walls that are able to speak of the building's past. The Clancy's said there is research to show what happened inside.

"They say on the north wall of the building, you can see bullet holes or shotgun blasts in the limestone," Sean explained.

The Airbnb is only a short trip from downtown Belton, where guests can visit local shops, restaurants and the nearby Yettie Polk Park.

"It's a great location where people can come relax and enjoy Belton, Texas," Sean said. "You can come see a part of history of the county, experience the shops downtown, help the economy and have a great time with your family."

"The best part about an Airbnb is like it's a home away from home, so this place will be stocked full of everything that you need," Maile added. "All you have to do is bring your suitcases and you're ready for vacation."

The property is already available for rent on Airbnb, and VRBO. It is a two night minimum stay and you can book up to nine months in advance.

More information on the Clink on the Creek can be found on the Airbnb listing at this link.