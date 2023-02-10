City of Odessa announces next date for ‘Coffee with the Mayor’

ODESSA, Texas —
The city of Odessa will be holding a “Coffee with the Mayor” event on Feb. 17 from 8-9 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 E. 42nd St.
Mayor Javier Joven calls the event an opportunity for the community to discuss current issues and learn more about each other over a cup of coffee.
“I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together,” Joven said in a press release. “I invite each of you to join me to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the public event.