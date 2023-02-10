City of Odessa announces next date for ‘Coffee with the Mayor’

The opportunity for community discussion will be held on Feb. 17.

ODESSA, Texas — The city of Odessa will be holding a “Coffee with the Mayor” event on Feb. 17 from 8-9 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 E. 42nd St.

Mayor Javier Joven calls the event an opportunity for the community to discuss current issues and learn more about each other over a cup of coffee.

“I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together,” Joven said in a press release. “I invite each of you to join me to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”