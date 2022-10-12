Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back

The event will take place Friday, December 16th and will feature dancing, food, drinks and a live auction.

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel.

This year's theme is "Home for the Holidays".

The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience.

On Friday, the team were practicing for the big show.

All the money made during the event will benefit the Permian Basin Playhouse and Basin Theatre Works.