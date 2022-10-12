Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel.
This year's theme is "Home for the Holidays", and
The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience.
On Friday, the team were practicing for the big show.
All the money made during the event will benefit the Permian Basin Playhouse and Basin Theatre Works.
To learn more about tickets go to Basindivas.com