The 4th Annual West Texas Barbecue Bash to be held in Monahans on Oct. 14

The Barbecue Bash started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for the oil and gas industry to uplift families within the communities.

MONAHANS, Texas — If good Texas barbecue sounds good to you, then mark your calendar's for Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 4th Annual West Texas Barbecue Bash will be held in Monahans and is happening each year around this time.

At the bash, there will be a fun barbecue competition to raise funds for the most vulnerable.

There is going to be over 40 oil and gas industry cooking teams.

Admission is free, along with free BBQ, drinks, entertainment and viewing of a car show.

"Make sure [to] show up, stay hydrated, snack all day, check out our bands, car show and get your votes in for the peoples choice award at the barbecue competition," Keith Balderez with the West Texas Barbecue Bash said.

The proceeds will benefit several nonprofits in the area. The Barbecue Bash will be at the Ward County Arena with gates opening up at 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.