Local author writes book about doo-wop group that started at Odessa school

The group was started by an 8th Grade English teacher who found talent in his own classroom.

ODESSA, Texas — The 1950's Doo-Wop group, The Velvets, were discovered at Blackshear Elementary in Odessa, Texas by their teacher.

"Mr. Virgil, the leader of the group, was an 8th grade English teacher and there were four students from their school and they became The Velvets," said Charles Norman III, author of the book Road to Reconciliation... and Beyond: Unlikely Friends Become Brothers.

The book dives into the backgrounds of The Velvets and its group members, their lives in Odessa in the 1950's and how the group came about.

"They got up there and did a little Doo-Wop kind of duet and Mr. Virgil was blown away," Norman said.

The impromptu class performance turned into so much more for the young boys from Odessa.

"Roy Orbison became their mentor and their connection to Nashville. he introduced them through their record manager and his record manager signed them right off," said Norman.

The Velvets went on to produce hits like Tonight (Could be the Night), That Lucky Old Sun and Don't Let Him Take my Baby.

Charlie Norman found out about the group and decided it was a story that needed to be told, so he spoke to members of the group including Mark Prince.