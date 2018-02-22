Man in custody after large police presence in Midland

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department tells us that around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, EMS personnel responded to a medical call in the 500 block of West Cowden Ave.

We're told that upon arrival, first responders found an adult man barricaded.

Police said the man has been taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

-------------------------

A large police presence has been reported in Midland.

Details are limited but we're told authorities are in the 500 block of West Cowden Ave.

No other details have been released at this time.

We are working to get more information.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

