At the turn of the shovel Friday, a new era began for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

Rep. Mike Conaway has released a statement following the removal of the American Health Care Act from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was removed by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday after President Donald Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote.

The Midland Independent School District has named a new campus principal for a new school that has yet to be named. Leslie Goodrum, the current principal at Rusk Elementary School, will be the new principal.

Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.