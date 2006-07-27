A routine traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ector County Thursday night resulted in a large pot bust for Ector County Sheriff's Office.
A routine traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ector County Thursday night resulted in a large pot bust for Ector County Sheriff's Office.
At the turn of the shovel Friday, a new era began for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
At the turn of the shovel Friday, a new era began for the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.
Rep. Mike Conaway has released a statement following the removal of the American Health Care Act from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was removed by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday after President Donald Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote.
Rep. Mike Conaway has released a statement following the removal of the American Health Care Act from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was removed by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday after President Donald Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote.
The Midland Independent School District has named a new campus principal for a new school that has yet to be named. Leslie Goodrum, the current principal at Rusk Elementary School, will be the new principal.
The Midland Independent School District has named a new campus principal for a new school that has yet to be named. Leslie Goodrum, the current principal at Rusk Elementary School, will be the new principal.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 20 this week to 809. A year ago, 464 rigs were active.
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 20 this week to 809. A year ago, 464 rigs were active.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an auto burglary suspect. Police said back on Jan. 18, 2017, they were called out to the MCM Elegante on E. University in reference to an auto burglary.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an auto burglary suspect. Police said back on Jan. 18, 2017, they were called out to the MCM Elegante on E. University in reference to an auto burglary.
One person has been taken to the hospital following in Brewster County. We're told the fire happened outside of Alpine.
One person has been taken to the hospital following in Brewster County. We're told the fire happened outside of Alpine.
This will be Rhea Lana's 5th event and the sale has been happening for about two and a half years now. Natalie Nolen, the owner, said its grown tremendously since their very first sale. Nolen expects almost 50,000 items at this event.
This will be Rhea Lana's 5th event and the sale has been happening for about two and a half years now. Natalie Nolen, the owner, said its grown tremendously since their very first sale. Nolen expects almost 50,000 items at this event.
Maria Munoz Pena, 32, was 27 weeks pregnant and was being told it was a matter of life and death.
Maria Munoz Pena, 32, was 27 weeks pregnant and was being told it was a matter of life and death.
After almost 10 years, 13 year-old "Bronco" will be getting prosthetic leg with the help of a local rescue group and a 3D company in Denver.
After almost 10 years, 13 year-old "Bronco" will be getting prosthetic leg with the help of a local rescue group and a 3D company in Denver.
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.
High winds in the Permian Basin has left many in Odessa and Midland in the dark.
High winds in the Permian Basin has left many in Odessa and Midland in the dark.
With Uber and Lyft, you've got a quick and easy ride available at the touch of a button. Now you can add Taxis to that list, with a new app, "I'm Drunk," that brings all wreckers and taxi services within your area to the palm of your hand.
With Uber and Lyft, you've got a quick and easy ride available at the touch of a button. Now you can add Taxis to that list, with a new app, "I'm Drunk," that brings all wreckers and taxi services within your area to the palm of your hand.
With recent reports of earthquakes in Pecos. Experts are not taking it lightly. A geologist talked in Midland today about future testing to better understand what is going on under the ground.
With recent reports of earthquakes in Pecos. Experts are not taking it lightly. A geologist talked in Midland today about future testing to better understand what is going on under the ground.
Midland police have a new officer and his job is to crack down on parking downtown. The city of Midland said they're not only losing money, but business owners are also struggling because many are parking longer than they're allowed to.
Midland police have a new officer and his job is to crack down on parking downtown. The city of Midland said they're not only losing money, but business owners are also struggling because many are parking longer than they're allowed to.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack outside Britain's Parliament in London.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack outside Britain's Parliament in London.
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
A suspicious bag that was found in a Midland parking lot has been cleared. We're told Midland Police were called out to the Bed Bath and Beyond Parking lot just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
A suspicious bag that was found in a Midland parking lot has been cleared. We're told Midland Police were called out to the Bed Bath and Beyond Parking lot just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
After the hearing, the Judiciary panel is expected to vote in the next two weeks to recommend Neil Gorsuch favorably to the full Senate.
After the hearing, the Judiciary panel is expected to vote in the next two weeks to recommend Neil Gorsuch favorably to the full Senate.
Heavy plumes of black smoke rose from the new practice facility at Jones AT&T stadium on Wednesday afternoon. According to Texas Tech University officials, a small fire started at the northeast corner of the TTU Athletics Sports Performance Center construction site at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Heavy plumes of black smoke rose from the new practice facility at Jones AT&T stadium on Wednesday afternoon. According to Texas Tech University officials, a small fire started at the northeast corner of the TTU Athletics Sports Performance Center construction site at approximately 5:20 p.m.
It's National Puppy Day! You sent us pictures of you're beloved puppies and although they are all adorable we had to chose 15 of the funniest and cutest pictures.
It's National Puppy Day! You sent us pictures of you're beloved puppies and although they are all adorable we had to chose 15 of the funniest and cutest pictures.
A Stormtracker9 Weather Alert Day is in effect for Thursday. A dry line is expected to set up near the Texas/New Mexico border.
A Stormtracker9 Weather Alert Day is in effect for Thursday. A dry line is expected to set up near the Texas/New Mexico border.
Several years ago Midland College partnered with the Dana Center. They were one of the nine schools chosen for the creation of new curriculum. Now Alma Brannan, Math Lab coordinator, gets to travel and go to workshops to speak about whats happening in Texas.
Several years ago Midland College partnered with the Dana Center. They were one of the nine schools chosen for the creation of new curriculum. Now Alma Brannan, Math Lab coordinator, gets to travel and go to workshops to speak about whats happening in Texas.
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.
Authorities say a police officer and at least two other people were shot when a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three locations in northern Wisconsin.
Authorities say a police officer and at least two other people were shot when a domestic dispute escalated into shootings at three locations in northern Wisconsin.
A paralyzed Midland mother is fighting to walk again. Now, her family is raising money to make that dream a reality.
A paralyzed Midland mother is fighting to walk again. Now, her family is raising money to make that dream a reality.
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition at Lubbock hospital after a major crash on Interstate 20. Four other people were also taken to the hospital.
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition at Lubbock hospital after a major crash on Interstate 20. Four other people were also taken to the hospital.
HVAC techs explain why your air conditioner might stop working.
HVAC techs explain why your air conditioner might stop working.
We've all done it once or twice, we take a loaf of bread with us to the park to feed the ducks. But what we might not know is, bread is actually harmful to the birds.
We've all done it once or twice, we take a loaf of bread with us to the park to feed the ducks. But what we might not know is, bread is actually harmful to the birds.
Oil and gas is a big topic in West Texas, but how much do we really know about seismic activity below the surface? The Permian Basin Petroleum Association will have a luncheon Thursday where keynote speaker Dr. Peter Hennings will speak to PBPA members on seismic activity in West Texas.
Oil and gas is a big topic in West Texas, but how much do we really know about seismic activity below the surface? The Permian Basin Petroleum Association will have a luncheon Thursday where keynote speaker Dr. Peter Hennings will speak to PBPA members on seismic activity in West Texas.
Midlanders looking for another option to get around the city now will have that choice starting Thursday. Lyft will be debuting in Midland at noon.
Midlanders looking for another option to get around the city now will have that choice starting Thursday. Lyft will be debuting in Midland at noon.
Residents in Big Spring dealing with serious pot hole issues. We're told the city has been working on the corner of Magnolia Ave. and West 8th Street.
Residents in Big Spring dealing with serious pot hole issues. We're told the city has been working on the corner of Magnolia Ave. and West 8th Street.
On Tuesday, Marathon Oil Corporation announced that they will be acquiring approximately 21,000 net surface acres largely in the Permian's Northern Delaware Basin of New Mexico from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private sellers.
On Tuesday, Marathon Oil Corporation announced that they will be acquiring approximately 21,000 net surface acres largely in the Permian's Northern Delaware Basin of New Mexico from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private sellers.
The Texas Department of Transportation has reopened the roadway. We're told that the roadway is currently limited to legal weights only.
The Texas Department of Transportation has reopened the roadway. We're told that the roadway is currently limited to legal weights only.
The U.S. government cited unspecified threats as the reason for the ban of electronics larger than a smartphone from carry-on baggage on certain U.S.-bound flights.
The U.S. government cited unspecified threats as the reason for the ban of electronics larger than a smartphone from carry-on baggage on certain U.S.-bound flights.
A 17-year-old is now behind bars after throwing a knife at his 61-year-old grandfather.
A 17-year-old is now behind bars after throwing a knife at his 61-year-old grandfather.
Former Boys & Girls Club director, Luther Dobbins, appeared in court Wednesday morning and was sentenced for theft.
Former Boys & Girls Club director, Luther Dobbins, appeared in court Wednesday morning and was sentenced for theft.
After much interest from Odessa residents the city decided to offer something new, a flow yoga class.
After much interest from Odessa residents the city decided to offer something new, a flow yoga class.
The Midland Independent School District has been facing challenges over the past year. But the board said it's all about providing a better outcome for the district's future.
The Midland Independent School District has been facing challenges over the past year. But the board said it's all about providing a better outcome for the district's future.
Top House Republicans unveiled revisions to their bill in hopes of nailing down support.
Top House Republicans unveiled revisions to their bill in hopes of nailing down support.
On Monday afternoon, the Texas Burger on JBS Parkway caught fire twice in the same day following the fire the ripped through the building last week.
On Monday afternoon, the Texas Burger on JBS Parkway caught fire twice in the same day following the fire the ripped through the building last week.
If you plan on visiting Comanche Trail Park soon, be sure to keep an eye out. Several javelina sightings have been reported in the last couple of weeks, as many as seven have been seen in a herd.
If you plan on visiting Comanche Trail Park soon, be sure to keep an eye out. Several javelina sightings have been reported in the last couple of weeks, as many as seven have been seen in a herd.
The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing most types of electronics in their carry-on luggage.
The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing most types of electronics in their carry-on luggage.
Some southwest Midland residents now have more room to run and go for a bike ride. Midland officials officially opened the Beal Parkway extension on Tuesday morning.
Some southwest Midland residents now have more room to run and go for a bike ride. Midland officials officially opened the Beal Parkway extension on Tuesday morning.
An Odessa woman is dead and three others are recovering following a weekend accident in Pecos County on Saturday. The accident happened on FM 1776, about 15 miles north of Fort Stockton.
An Odessa woman is dead and three others are recovering following a weekend accident in Pecos County on Saturday. The accident happened on FM 1776, about 15 miles north of Fort Stockton.
A Midland motorcyclist is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning.
A Midland motorcyclist is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning.
You've probably seen the sign, "Don't Mess With Texas" while driving. It's the popular slogan to keep litter off Texas roads.
You've probably seen the sign, "Don't Mess With Texas" while driving. It's the popular slogan to keep litter off Texas roads.
One report by the Adolescent Substance Abuse Knowledge Base found that 1/3 of teens reported feeling peer-pressured at some point with drugs and alcohol. That's why a new trend is letting parents communicate with their kids discreetly.
One report by the Adolescent Substance Abuse Knowledge Base found that 1/3 of teens reported feeling peer-pressured at some point with drugs and alcohol. That's why a new trend is letting parents communicate with their kids discreetly.
The Seminole Police Department is warning residents of recent home burglaries in the area.
The Seminole Police Department is warning residents of recent home burglaries in the area.
A woman is now behind bars after driving while intoxicated and causing a crash, all while two children were with her.
A woman is now behind bars after driving while intoxicated and causing a crash, all while two children were with her.
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says communications of Donald Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.
Information about Paul Manafort's offshore financial transactions was turned over earlier this year to U.S. agents working in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network by investigators in Cyprus at the U.S. agency's request, a person familiar with the case said.
Information about Paul Manafort's offshore financial transactions was turned over earlier this year to U.S. agents working in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network by investigators in Cyprus at the U.S. agency's request, a person familiar with the case said.
A World War II veteran says his frugal lifestyle will not change much after he won $300,000 in the Michigan lottery.
A World War II veteran says his frugal lifestyle will not change much after he won $300,000 in the Michigan lottery.
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump was expected to continue hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency.
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump was expected to continue hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency.
A dog named Peanut went from rescue to hero after she found a naked, young girl lying in a ditch in Michigan.
A dog named Peanut went from rescue to hero after she found a naked, young girl lying in a ditch in Michigan.
A growing number of Democrats are calling for Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
A growing number of Democrats are calling for Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
The Associated Press has learned that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Associated Press has learned that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Polaris has recalled thousands of ATVs because of fire and burn hazards.
Polaris has recalled thousands of ATVs because of fire and burn hazards.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has started hearings for President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Nominees are rarely rejected.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has started hearings for President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Nominees are rarely rejected.
The Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings, Disney's The BFG and a third season of Dawn of the Croods are some of the family-friendly titles coming to Netflix in April.
The Oscar-nominated Kubo and the Two Strings, Disney's The BFG and a third season of Dawn of the Croods are some of the family-friendly titles coming to Netflix in April.
The madcap producer of "The Gong Show" and "The Dating Game," died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York.
The madcap producer of "The Gong Show" and "The Dating Game," died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York.
A gator found himself in need of some help after getting stuck in a manhole in Florida.
A giant gator found himself in need of some help after getting stuck in a manhole in Florida.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first new drug in a decade for Parkinson's disease, the debilitating movement disorder.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first new drug in a decade for Parkinson's disease, the debilitating movement disorder.
After 44 years in the education field, Hudson Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker has announced her retirement.
After 44 years in the education field, Hudson Superintendent Mary Ann Whiteker has announced her retirement.
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman.
A Nacogdoches man was found dead after a vehicle was discovered in a cluster of trees off the loop Friday morning.
A Nacogdoches man was found dead after a vehicle was discovered in a cluster of trees off the loop Friday morning.
A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.
A Wildorado man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in Potter County.
Click here for all your tax needs as tax season is quickly approaching.
Click here for all your tax needs as tax season is quickly approaching.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.