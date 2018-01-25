Restaurant Report: All top performers in Odessa, no reports in Midland

The first week of the new year was an easy one for health inspectors in Ector County. They had several restaurants with perfect scores for the week of January 1 through January 5, coupled with no low performers.



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Maribea (7200 Sprague Rd.)

- El Buen Pollo (2402 W. University Blvd.)

- Little Caesars Pizza (1619 N. County Rd.)

- Big Daddy Zanes (6840 W. University Blvd.)

- Stars #2 (1015 E. 8th St.)

- Steak Express (121 E. 42nd St.)

- T&T Donuts (3117 Andrews Hwy.)



Midland County did not have any health reports available to review for this particular week.



