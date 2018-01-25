Restaurant Report: All top performers in Odessa, no reports in M - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Restaurant Report: All top performers in Odessa, no reports in Midland

Odessa's Top Performers (Source: KWES) Odessa's Top Performers (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The first week of the new year was an easy one for health inspectors in Ector County. They had several restaurants with perfect scores for the week of January 1 through January 5, coupled with no low performers.

Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:

- Maribea (7200 Sprague Rd.)
- El Buen Pollo (2402 W. University Blvd.)
- Little Caesars Pizza (1619 N. County Rd.)
- Big Daddy Zanes (6840 W. University Blvd.)
- Stars #2 (1015 E. 8th St.)
- Steak Express (121 E. 42nd St.)
- T&T Donuts (3117 Andrews Hwy.)

Midland County did not have any health reports available to review for this particular week.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly