2 juveniles charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following "shots fired" call in Midland

The Midland Police Department (MPD) said 2 juveniles are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a "shots fired" call in Midland. A third suspect in the case was released without being charged.

We’re told the shots rang out near the intersection of Midkiff and Wall.

MPD said there were no injuries sustained, no one was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, more details are expected soon.

