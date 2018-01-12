Midland Co. Constable arrested for tampering with government records

Midland County Constable Jeffery Rowland is behind bars for the second time and facing charges of tampering with government records.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rowland took several adult pornography magazines from a residence where the people living there were being evicted. He then took the magazines in his assigned car. Any property taken out during an eviction still belongs to those being evicted, meaning taking those possessions becomes a theft crime.

The paperwork Rowland was turning in for evictions had inconsistencies on his time of serving the government records, according to the affidavit.

After the inconsistencies became apparent, the paperwork was reviewed further, causing Rowland to become upset.

Rowland turned himself in at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, he was previously arrested for criminal mischief.

