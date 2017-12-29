Midland County Constable arrested for criminal mischief

We've learned that a Midland County Constable has been arrested for criminal mischief.

We're told Jeffrey Rowland, Constable for Precinct 3, was arrested.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Rowland around 11 a.m. Friday.

We're told the warrant was issued following a complaint that was received regarding damage to a Midland County patrol unit that was assigned to Rowland.

Authorities said the damage amounted to more than $2,800.

According to the arrest affidavit, the patrol unit was taken to the shop after an accident on Dec. 8, 2017. The vehicle was fixed and returned to Rowland on Dec. 13, but Rowland returned it claiming the vehicle was pulling to the right.

In a statement provided by a Vector Fleet Management, the company that maintains Midland County vehicles, we learned more information.

The employee said once they entered the vehicle to take it for the alignment they noticed there was damage to the interior and on the rear window. The damage was reported to the Midland County Risk Management.

The damage described included different headlight bulbs that no longer passed state inspection. This was a change that Rowland did not request or get approved by the Midland County Commissioners Court or Vector Fleet Management.

The spray-painted window was "so thick you cannot see out of the window rendering the vehicle unsafe

The sheriff tells us he contacted Rowland, informed him of the warrant and voluntarily surrendered himself to the Midland County Jail Friday afternoon.

