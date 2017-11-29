Man arrested in connection with Albertsons robbery

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery at Albertsons.

Thomas Croft, 29, is being charged with robbery after police responded to 1350 East 8th street on Nov. 27.

We're told he hid merchandise inside his jacket and exited the store without making an attempt to pay.

After an employee confronted him, Croft pushed the employee and grabbed the employees hand while twisting his fingers.

After reviewing the surveillance video, Croft was arrested.

