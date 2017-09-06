Los Angeles Fire Department gets some Texas hospitality

Midland Central Fire station got a knock on the door Tuesday night. But it was a pleasant surprise from their fellow brothers.

"At about 10 p.m., the Los Angeles County Swift Water Team showed up in Midland, they were headed back home," said Captain Bryce Pruitt with the Midland Fire Department.

Well, we should say almost home.

"We were planning on spending the night in El Paso, Texas, and when we got the call we were being re-deployed into Hurricane Irma," said Assistant Chief Steve Hissong with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Los Angeles crew has spent more than 12 days helping people be rescued from the flooded waters in Houston. Without a doubt, the Midland Central station showed a little Texas hospitality.

"We put their equipment up for the night, and gave them rides back to the Doubletree where they slept in a good bed. Ten we invited them back to central this (Wednesday) morning to feed them before they get back on the road to Alabama," said Hissong.

The 24 Los Angeles crew members, now with their bellies full, are ready to take on their next challenge.



"We haven't had a really good meal in almost two weeks and that was a good way to say OK, let's start over," said Hissong.

The benevolent fund was used to pay for everything.

This weekend, the Midland Fire is having a fundraiser to help in emergency cases like this. There will be a charity concert on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. 7-time Austin Music Awards' Musician of the Year recipient Bob Schneider will be performing in downtown Midland (303 W. Wall St.). Guests will be able to grab a bite from a food truck or a cold beverage. Children will be able to have their face painted, jump around in an inflatable jumper and more. Tickets for the event are $25. Age 12 and under are free. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

