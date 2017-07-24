Animal Control vehicle involved in 6-vehicle accident in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Animal Control vehicle involved in 6-vehicle accident in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo of the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

No injuries were reported following a six-vehicle accident in Odessa on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of 42nd St. & JBS Parkway.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

