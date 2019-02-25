Traffic alerts for week of Feb. 25 to Mar. 1

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - The Texas Department will be working on a number of roads this week, below is a list of planned closures to help better prepare for yours.
REEVES COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on Farm-to-Market 2903 between mile markers 368-376 Tuesday and Wednesday (2-26/27).
MIDLAND COUNTY: Slow-moving crews will be on West loop 250 between I-20 and Fairgrounds Road Tuesday (2-26) conducting density tests on the main lanes. Please exercise extreme caution while passing this work convoy.
UPTON COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on FM 1492 and on SH 329 on Tuesday (2-26) for repair work.
For all sites, TxDOT asks drivers obey warning signs, and flaggers, and please slow down.
