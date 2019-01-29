UTPB named beneficiary of the John Jacob Taylor Charitable Trust

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - UT Permian Basin, along with four other area non-profit organizations, were announced as beneficiaries of the John Jacob Taylor Charitable Trust at a ceremony January 28.
The University of Texas Permian Basin celebrates the generosity of a family who has championed their vision since its inception.
“Our promise to John and Margery Taylor is to make something of the money they so generously gave to us,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said. “This gift will help students reach goals and create opportunities for their future. There is no greater gift, in our eyes.”
UTPB received two endowments totaling over $286,000.
The first endowment will help fund general operations of Dunagan Library and the second will go towards the enterprise of the University’s Rare Book Collection.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.